India’s Preethi Pal won bronze medal in women’s 100m-T35 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.
She recorded a personal best timing of 30.01s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.
Earlier, Preethi also won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 which was India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games 2024.
In that event she also finished behind the Chinese athletes.
Competing in her first Paralympics, the 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024.
With her second bronze, Preethi takes India’s medal tally to six.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Rakesh Kumar loses to He Zihao in bronze medal match
- Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha in semis; latest results, scores
- Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens
- Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE