Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35

India’s Preethi Pal won bronze medal in women’s 100m-T35 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

She recorded a personal best timing of 30.01s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.

Earlier, Preethi also won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 which was India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games 2024.

In that event she also finished behind the Chinese athletes.

Competing in her first Paralympics, the 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024.

With her second bronze, Preethi takes India’s medal tally to six.