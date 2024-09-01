MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35

Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday with a timing of 30.01s. This is India’s second medal in a track event at the Para Games.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 23:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Preethi Pal also won bronze in women’s 100m-T35.
Preethi Pal also won bronze in women’s 100m-T35. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for IPC
infoIcon

Preethi Pal also won bronze in women’s 100m-T35. | Photo Credit: Getty Images for IPC

India’s Preethi Pal won bronze medal in women’s 100m-T35 event at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Sunday.

She recorded a personal best timing of 30.01s, finishing behind China’s Xia Zhou and Qianqian Guo.

Earlier, Preethi also won bronze in the women’s 100m T35 which was India’s first medal in a track event at the Para Games 2024.

In that event she also finished behind the Chinese athletes.

Competing in her first Paralympics, the 23-year-old secured a bronze medal in the women’s 200m T35 at the World Para Athletics Championships in May 2024.

With her second bronze, Preethi takes India’s medal tally to six.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris Paralympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Rakesh Kumar loses to He Zihao in bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha in semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens
    AFP
  5. Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 5: Indians in action today — September 2 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj through to gold medal match, beats Sukant Kadam in semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paralympics 2024: Who is Rakesh Kumar, the Indian para archer going for gold after shoot-off win in quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Rakesh Kumar loses to He Zihao in bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal wins bronze medal in women’s 200m - T35
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024, Archery HIGHLIGHTS: Rakesh Kumar loses to He Zihao in bronze medal match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024, Day 4 Live Updates: Preethi Pal wins bronze; Suhas, Nitesh enter final; Bhavinaben, Nithya, Manisha in semis; latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ligue 1 result: Monaco held as perfect start to French season ended by Lens
    AFP
  5. Chelsea boss Maresca wants VAR to intervene over bookings after Hughes escape
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment