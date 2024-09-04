Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details

Reigning world record holders in the men’s pole vault and 400m hurdles, Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm, respectively, will compete in a 100-metre sprint race on September 4 in Zurich.

The star athletes have had a long-standing back-and-forth in exchanges over the last year which led to the exhibition sprint battle announced last month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

READ | One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Duplantis

Where is the Duplantis vs Warholm race being held?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

When is the Duplantis vs Warholm race being held?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race will happen at 1 am IST (September 5)/9.30pm CET/3.30pm ET (September 4)

Where to watch the Duplantis vs Warholm race?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race can be live streamed for free on World Athletics.

What are the personal best records of Duplantis and Warholm in 100m?

Duplantis last ran an official 100m race in 2018 with his personal best timings being 10.57s and 10.69s (both wind assisted).

Warholm’s best timing in 100m came in 2017 when he clocked 10.49s.