Duplantis vs Warholm: All you need to know about 100m race - Date, Time, streaming details

The highly-anticipated exhibition 100m race between Karsten Warholm and Armand Duplantis will take place in Zurich on Wednesday.

Published : Sep 04, 2024 13:23 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File images of Duplantis and Warholm.
File images of Duplantis and Warholm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File images of Duplantis and Warholm. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Reigning world record holders in the men’s pole vault and 400m hurdles, Armand Duplantis and Karsten Warholm, respectively, will compete in a 100-metre sprint race on September 4 in Zurich.

The star athletes have had a long-standing back-and-forth in exchanges over the last year which led to the exhibition sprint battle announced last month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

READ | One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Duplantis

Where is the Duplantis vs Warholm race being held?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race will take place at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

When is the Duplantis vs Warholm race being held?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race will happen at 1 am IST (September 5)/9.30pm CET/3.30pm ET (September 4)

Where to watch the Duplantis vs Warholm race?

The Duplantis vs Karsten race can be live streamed for free on World Athletics.

What are the personal best records of Duplantis and Warholm in 100m?

Duplantis last ran an official 100m race in 2018 with his personal best timings being 10.57s and 10.69s (both wind assisted).

Warholm’s best timing in 100m came in 2017 when he clocked 10.49s.

Armand Duplantis /

Karsten Warholm

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

