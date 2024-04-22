Ramit Tandon bows out in third round of El Gouna squash tournament

India’s Ramit Tandon’s impressive run at the El Gouna International Open squash tournament came to an end as he went down in straight games to Peruvian World No. 3 Diego Elias in the third round in Egypt.

The Indian was no match for former World No. 1 Elias, who dispatched Ramit 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 35 minutes on Sunday.

The Indian World No. 40, who is preparing for next month’s World Championships in Egypt, had upset French World No.11 Victor Crouin in the second round after brushing aside Egyptian Aly Hussein in his opener.