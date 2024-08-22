Anahat Singh among top players in HCL Squash Tour and Eastern Slam from August 26 in Kolkata

Around 50 players from seven countries, including India’s Anahat Singh, will take part in the the third leg of the HCL Squash Tour to be held here from August 26 to 31.

The PSA (Professional Squash Association) challenger tournament will feature players from countries like Egypt, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain, Philippines, Iran and India, competing for a USD 3,000 prize in both the men’s and women’s categories.

Another tournament, Eastern Slam, will also be held with around 250 junior players from from countries like the USA, Singapore, Malaysia and United Kingdom, set to compete in the U-11, U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

This will be the second of four zonal tournaments to be held alongside PSA tournaments in the coming year, providing junior players the opportunity to experience an international-level competition and learn from senior players.

The first zonal, Southern Slam, was organized in Chennai in May.

Besides Anahat (rank 112), other players in the tournament include Ravindu Laksiri (Sri Lanka, 134), Rathika Seelan (Ind, 159), Suraj Kumar Chand (Ind, 168), Rahul Baitha (Ind, 205) and Jemyca Aribado (Philippines, 181).

Both the tournaments will be played at Calcutta Racket Club.