MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa assures India of medal, Anahat bows out

The 18-year-old from Delhi becomes only the second Indian male to reach the semifinals after Kush Kumar, who reached the last four stage in 2014.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 10:40 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India’s Shaurya Bawa in action.
India’s Shaurya Bawa in action. | Photo Credit: X@WorldSquash
infoIcon

India’s Shaurya Bawa in action. | Photo Credit: X@WorldSquash

India’s Shaurya Bawa guaranteed himself of a medal as he moved to the semifinals with a hard fought 3-2 win over Malaysian Low Wa-Sern in the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

The 18-year-old from Delhi, thus, becomes only the second Indian male to reach the semifinals after Kush Kumar, who reached the last four stage in 2014.

In a thrilling clash that lasted 80 minutes, Bawa was down 6-9 and 7-10 in the fifth game but remarkably saved three match balls to eke out a 2-11 11-4 10-12 11-8 12-10 victory in the boys’ quarterfinals on Monday.

With the win, Bawa set up a semifinal clash with Egyptian top-seed Mohamed Zakaria.

Meanwhile, compatriot Anahat Singh bowed out from the girls’ quarterfinals for a third straight year.

The 16-year-old women’s national champion lost a close five-setter to Nadien Elhammamy, with the Egyptian winning 11-8 11-9 5-11 10-12 13-11.

Related stories

Related Topics

World Junior Squash Championships /

Anahat Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa assures India of medal, Anahat bows out
    PTI
  2. FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US
    AP
  3. Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos
    Reuters
  4. MLS: RSL star Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango suspended 4 matches for harassment
    Reuters
  5. Tens of thousands to welcome Mbappe to Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa assures India of medal, Anahat bows out
    PTI
  2. ‘Double’ delight for India, Abhay Singh in Asian doubles squash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  4. HCL Squash Tour: ‘There’s no ideal squash infrastructure in Sri Lanka’, says PSA Challenger title winner Ravindu Laksiri
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Rathika Seelan keen to improve her mental resilience to perform better in key matches
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa assures India of medal, Anahat bows out
    PTI
  2. FIFA asks for Club World Cup broadcast bids just 11 months before 32-team event launches in US
    AP
  3. Miami-Dade to review World Cup plans after Copa chaos
    Reuters
  4. MLS: RSL star Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango suspended 4 matches for harassment
    Reuters
  5. Tens of thousands to welcome Mbappe to Real Madrid
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment