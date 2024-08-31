Anahat Singh wins women’s and U-19 girls’ titles at Squash Tour

Indian teen sensation Anahat Singh clinched the women’s title with a dominant 3-0 win over Philippines’ Jemyca Aribado in the final of the HCL Squash Tour PSA here on Saturday.

The 16-year-old dispatched Aribado 11-5, 11-3, 11-7.

It was double delight for the Asian Games team bronze medallist as she won the Eastern Slam under 19 girls’ title as well.

Ravindu Laksiri from Sri Lanka won the championship in the men’s category, defeating Ammar Altamimi of Kuwait 3-0 (11-7 13-11 11-3).

The final day of the event was graced by former India player Saurav Ghosal.

“It’s always a privilege to host PSA-level tournaments in India. These events not only elevate the standard of competition on the PSA World Circuit but also serve as a vital platform for discovering and nurturing talented players from across the country,” said Ghosal, regarded as India’s finest men’s squash player.