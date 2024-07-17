MagazineBuy Print

World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa loses to top seed Zakaria in semifinal, collects bronze medal

Bawa is only the second Indian male to reach the World Junior semifinal and will collect a bronze medal.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 10:40 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shaurya Bawa (L) in action.
Shaurya Bawa (L) in action. | Photo Credit: X@WorldSquash
infoIcon

Shaurya Bawa (L) in action. | Photo Credit: X@WorldSquash

India’s Shaurya Bawa went down to Egyptian top seed Mohamed Zakaria in the boys’ singles semifinal of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Tuesday.

Bawa, seeded 17/32, lost 5-11, 5-11, 9-11 to last year’s runner-up Zakaria, with the 41-minute long contest closer than what the scoreline suggests.

Bawa is only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the World Junior semifinal and will collect a bronze medal.

