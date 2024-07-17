World Junior Squash Championship: Bawa loses to top seed Zakaria in semifinal, collects bronze medal

India’s Shaurya Bawa went down to Egyptian top seed Mohamed Zakaria in the boys’ singles semifinal of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Tuesday.
Bawa, seeded 17/32, lost 5-11, 5-11, 9-11 to last year’s runner-up Zakaria, with the 41-minute long contest closer than what the scoreline suggests.
Bawa is only the second Indian male after Kush Kumar (in 2014) to reach the World Junior semifinal and will collect a bronze medal.
