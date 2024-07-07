MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘Double’ delight for India, Abhay Singh in Asian doubles squash

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh won in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles with Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa, respectively.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 16:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhay Singh (left), who won the mixed doubles title, with Joshna Chinappa and men’s doubles crown with Velavan Senthilkumar (right).
Abhay Singh (left), who won the mixed doubles title, with Joshna Chinappa and men’s doubles crown with Velavan Senthilkumar (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Abhay Singh (left), who won the mixed doubles title, with Joshna Chinappa and men’s doubles crown with Velavan Senthilkumar (right). | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

India won two titles in the Asian doubles squash championships, which concluded in Johor (Malaysia) on Sunday, with Abhay Singh recording a ‘double’.

Asian Games medallist Abhay won the men’s doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar, the top-seeded pair, cruising past Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and the experienced Joshna Chinappa, the third-seed pair, put it past the second-seeded Hong Kong duo Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

“I’m very happy with the way Abhay and I performed this week. We were confident and got better as we advanced in the tournament,” Senthilkumar said. “It was timely of the SRFI and HCL to revive the National doubles championships after a long gap as it allowed us to gain momentum,” he added.

Joshna, who was conferred with the Padma Shri earlier this year, said, “It means so much to me to play for India again, especially since I was out of action for the last five months following a knee surgery. Playing doubles was a great opportunity to return to India action first before I get back on the PSA Tour.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Abhay Singh /

Joshna Chinappa /

Velavan Senthilkumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ZIM Live Score, 2nd T20I: India 40/1 (7); Abhishek Sharma, Gaikwad at crease vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W eyes comeback after loss vs SA-W, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Alcaraz takes on Humbert, Paolini faces Keys in 4th round
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Double’ delight for India, Abhay Singh in Asian doubles squash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weghorst emerges as Dutch wildcard ahead of Euros semi against England
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. ‘Double’ delight for India, Abhay Singh in Asian doubles squash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  3. HCL Squash Tour: ‘There’s no ideal squash infrastructure in Sri Lanka’, says PSA Challenger title winner Ravindu Laksiri
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. Rathika Seelan keen to improve her mental resilience to perform better in key matches
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. HCL Squash Tour: Anahat Singh, Ravindu Laksiri emerge champions 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ZIM Live Score, 2nd T20I: India 40/1 (7); Abhishek Sharma, Gaikwad at crease vs Zimbabwe
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W eyes comeback after loss vs SA-W, predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Live Updates: Alcaraz takes on Humbert, Paolini faces Keys in 4th round
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Double’ delight for India, Abhay Singh in Asian doubles squash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Weghorst emerges as Dutch wildcard ahead of Euros semi against England
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment