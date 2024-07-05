Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh led India’s charge on the opening day of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships by registering comfortable wins in both his events along side his respective partners in Johor, Malaysia.

The Indian contingent registered four wins in five outings on the opening day of the event on Thursday.

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar beat David Pelino and Reymark Begornia of the Philippines 2-0 (11-4, 11-6) in the men’s doubles group stage.

Abhay then teamed up with experienced Joshna Chinappa in the mixed doubles, with the Indian pair starting with a bang, winning both their Pool C matches on Thursday.

Abhay and Joshna first accounted for Philippines pair of Yvonne Dalida and Reymark Begornia 11-4 11-3 and then returned to the court to beat Naisha Singh and Anders Ong Wee Jun of Singapore 11-3 11-6.

The women’s doubles pair of Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R won one and lost one.

India’s results: Men’s doubles:Abhay/Velavan bt David Pelino/Reymark Begornia (PHI) 11-4 11-6.

Women’s doubles: Rathika/Pooja bt Raifa Putri Yattaqi/Zalzabila (INA) 11-1 11-4, Rathika/Pooja lost Ho Tze Lok/Fung Ching Hei (HKG) 4-11 6-11.

Mixed doubles: Abhay/Joshna bt Yvonne Dalida/Reymark Begornia (PHI) 11-4 11-3, Abhay Joshna bt Naisha Singh/Anders Ong Wee Jun (SGP) 11-3 11-6.