MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash

The Indian contingent registered four wins in five outings on the opening day of the event on Thursday.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:29 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Abhay Singh in action. (File Photo)
Abhay Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abhay Singh in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh led India’s charge on the opening day of the Asian Doubles Squash Championships by registering comfortable wins in both his events along side his respective partners in Johor, Malaysia.

The Indian contingent registered four wins in five outings on the opening day of the event on Thursday.

Abhay and Velavan Senthilkumar beat David Pelino and Reymark Begornia of the Philippines 2-0 (11-4, 11-6) in the men’s doubles group stage.

Abhay then teamed up with experienced Joshna Chinappa in the mixed doubles, with the Indian pair starting with a bang, winning both their Pool C matches on Thursday.

Abhay and Joshna first accounted for Philippines pair of Yvonne Dalida and Reymark Begornia 11-4 11-3 and then returned to the court to beat Naisha Singh and Anders Ong Wee Jun of Singapore 11-3 11-6.

The women’s doubles pair of Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi R won one and lost one.

India’s results: Men’s doubles:Abhay/Velavan bt David Pelino/Reymark Begornia (PHI) 11-4 11-6.

Women’s doubles: Rathika/Pooja bt Raifa Putri Yattaqi/Zalzabila (INA) 11-1 11-4, Rathika/Pooja lost Ho Tze Lok/Fung Ching Hei (HKG) 4-11 6-11.

Mixed doubles: Abhay/Joshna bt Yvonne Dalida/Reymark Begornia (PHI) 11-4 11-3, Abhay Joshna bt Naisha Singh/Anders Ong Wee Jun (SGP) 11-3 11-6.

Related Topics

Abhay Singh /

Velavan Senthilkumar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  3. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  4. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
  5. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Squash

  1. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  2. HCL Squash Tour: ‘There’s no ideal squash infrastructure in Sri Lanka’, says PSA Challenger title winner Ravindu Laksiri
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Rathika Seelan keen to improve her mental resilience to perform better in key matches
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  4. HCL Squash Tour: Anahat Singh, Ravindu Laksiri emerge champions 
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Teenager Anahat Singh, unbeaten in 2024, chases third straight title on PSA Challenger Tour
    Rajdeep Saha
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  3. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  4. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
  5. Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment