Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez

After the match ended 1-1, Martinez’s saves from Angel Mena and Alan Minda put Ecuador on the back foot and set the platform for defending champion Argentina to reach the semifinals.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:17 IST , HOUSTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saves the first penalty from Angel Mena of Ecuador in the penalty shootout during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas.
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saves the first penalty from Angel Mena of Ecuador in the penalty shootout during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina saves the first penalty from Angel Mena of Ecuador in the penalty shootout during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium on July 04, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

Emi Martinez grabbed the chance to be Argentina’s saviour in its Copa America shootout win over Ecuador on Thursday, as the goalkeeper made two key saves and picked his team up off the floor after captain Lionel Messi had missed the first spot-kick.

After the match ended 1-1, Martinez’s saves from Angel Mena and Alan Minda put Ecuador on the back foot and set the platform for defending champion Argentina to reach the semifinals.

Martinez had pumped up the crowd earlier in the quarterfinal when Ecuador skipper Enner Valencia missed a penalty, and the 31-year-old said he made it clear to his teammates before the shootout that defeat was not an option.

“I told the boys I wasn’t ready to go home. They weren’t either,” added Martinez after being named Player of the Match.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024- Who will Argentina face in the semifinals?

“We are champions of the world and of (South) America, this team deserved to go on.

“I got a bit carried away by the crowd because we had the Argentines here and also my family nearby.

“We didn’t give the game that people wanted to see, but in the end, we won.”

Martinez had every right to be confident in the shootout.

The shot-stopper has now won all four he has been involved in with Argentina -- including the 2022 World Cup final where they beat France.

“I work for that, I throw myself 500 times a day in training,” Martinez added.

ALSO READ: Copa America 2024 - Martinez saves Messi blushes as Argentina beats Ecuador on penalties to reach semis

“I try to be at my best level for the national team because the country deserves it, the people who spend their money to come and watch us.”

Rodrigo De Paul said his teammate deserved the plaudits after another stellar performance in a shootout.

“The truth is that what he’s doing is crazy, he deserves it. He loves wearing these colours,” De Paul said.

“He gives us a lot of security and peace of mind. We try to do the same for him, but in these important moments he is always there.”

Argentina will face either Canada or Venezuela in the semifinals as it looks to claim a record 16th Copa title.

