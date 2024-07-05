Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Players with yellow cards who could miss the semifinal going into Spain vs Germany clash

Record three-time European Championship winners Spain and Germany will face off against each other in the Euro 2024 quarterfinal at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday.

Under Julian Nagelsmann, Germany has looked good in the tournament and has made it past the round of 16 for the first time since 2016. On the other hand, Luis de la Fuente has galvanised Spain and built a team, mixed with young and experienced players.

Germany is also up against a 36-year winless run at tournaments against Spain with its last victory dating back to Euro 1988.

It lost the 2010 World Cup semifinal to Spain as well as the 2008 Euro final while also suffering a 6-0 demolition in the Nations League four years ago.

Yellow card rules in Euro 2024

The rules on yellow cards and suspensions are quite simple at Euro 2024: A player who accumulates two yellow cards will serve a one-match suspension.

However, any yellow cards picked up during the group stage, last 16 and quarterfinal will be wiped clean ahead of the semifinal.

Therefore, once players carrying yellow cards get through the quarterfinal stage, they can breathe a sigh of relief. The only way a player can be suspended for the final is if they are sent off in the semifinal.

Spain players at risk of suspension in the semifinal

Dani Carvajal Robin Le Normand Alvaro Morata Dani Vivian

Germany players at risk of suspension in the semifinal

Robert Andrich Maximilian Mittelstadt Antonio Rudiger

(With inputs from Reuters)