Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of ESP v GER

The two teams have played 26 times with Germany winning nine, Spain winning eight, and nine ending in draws.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 03:57 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Toni Kroos.
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Toni Kroos. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In the first quarterfinal of Euro 2024, hosts Germany will face of against Spain at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on Friday.

This will be the toughest challenge for both the teams as they look to book a semifinal berth.

Under the tutelage of Julian Nagelsmann, Germany has looked good in the tournament and have made it past the round of 16 for the first time since 2016.

On the other hand, Luis de la Fuente has galvanised the La Roja and built a team with young and experienced players.

The clash between these two heavyweights has made the knockouts more interesting as the tournament moves to its business end.

Road to the quarterfinal

Spain

La Roja is the only side in the tournament to have a perfect record.

It started its campaign with a 3-0 win over Croatia in the first match of Group B before defeating defending chamapion Italy 1-0 and the registering a similar result against Albania to finish top of the group.

In the round of 16, Spain thrashed newcomers Georgia 4-1 to seal a quarterfinal spot.

Spain’s road to quarterfinal
Group stage
Spain 3-0 Croatia
Spain 1-0 Italy
Spain 1-0 Albania
Round of 16
Spain 4-1 Georgia

ALSO READ | Germany out to snap 36-year winless run against Spain

Germany

Die Mannschaft started the Euro 2024 campaign with a 5-0 win over Scotland and then eased past Hungary 2-0 before drawing against neighbours Switzerland to finish top of Group A.

It then overpowered Denmark in the round of 16 fixture to advance to quarterfinal.

Germany’s road to quarterfinal
Group stage
Germany 5-0 Scotland
Germany 2-0 Hungary
Germany 1-1 Switzerland
Round of 16
Germany 2-0 Denmark

Key stats and numbers ahead of Spain vs Germany

Head-to-Head Record:

They’ve played 26 times with Germany winning nine, Spain winning eight, and nine draws.

Recent records:

In the last five matches, each team has only won one game with the other three ending in draws. (Excluding the Nations League match, where Spain won 6-0)

Their most recent encounter (2022 World Cup) ended in a 1-1 draw.

Euro 2024 Scoring:

Germany has scored 10 goals, while Spain has netted nine.

Individual Stats:

Germany’s Jamal Musiala is the joint top-scorer in the tournament with three goals.

Fabian Ruiz is Spain’s top-scorer with two strikes.

Toni Kroos (Germany) has the highest passing accuracy (95%) in Euro 2024 (recorded since 1980).

Lamine Yamal (Spain), at 16 years old, has 2 assists in the tournament so far. He is only the third teenager to register more than one assist in a European Championship campaign after Cristiano Ronaldo and Enzo Scifo.

