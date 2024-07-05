MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round

Zverev is looking to become only the third German to win the Wimbledon title in the professional era and emulate Boris Becker and Michael Stich.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:30 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Marcos Giron of the United States during their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Marcos Giron of the United States during their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev of Germany plays a backhand return to Marcos Giron of the United States during their second-round match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev stepped up his bid for an elusive Grand Slam title by thumping American Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Wimbledon third round, where he will face Briton Cameron Norrie.

The 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, who lost again in a major final at the French Open last month, underlined his credentials for grasscourt success by breezing through the first set on the back of two breaks and tightening his grip early in the next.

After building a 5-1 lead with some outstanding tennis, the 27-year-old clawed his way from 0-40 down to break Giron again and wrapped up the second set when the unseeded American produced a double fault.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action

Zverev, looking to become only the third German to win the Wimbledon title in the professional era and emulate Boris Becker and Michael Stich, faced a lot more resistance in the third but closed out the match when Giron sent a shot long.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Alexander Zverev /

Cameron Norrie

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo in Euros, FIFA World Cup knockout stage; Full breakdown of goals and assists
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  3. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  4. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  5. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  2. ‘I wish I could play forever’ says tearful Murray at Wimbledon farewell
    AFP
  3. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Top seed Swiatek eases into third round with no-nonsense win over Martic
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic survives spirited challenge from British wildcard Jacob Fearnley
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo in Euros, FIFA World Cup knockout stage; Full breakdown of goals and assists
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev swats aside Giron to reach third round
    Reuters
  3. Abhay Singh leads India’s charge on first day of Asian Doubles Squash
    PTI
  4. Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances
    PTI
  5. Copa America 2024: ‘I wasn’t ready to go home’ says Argentina’s shootout hero Martinez
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment