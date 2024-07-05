MagazineBuy Print

Canada Open 2024: Rajawat enters quarters of men’s singles, Treesa-Gayatri pair also advances

Rajawat, world no. 39, defeated 33rd-ranked Obayashi 21-19 21-11 in 38 minutes on Thursday night to progress to the last-eight round, where he will be up against top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:23 IST , Calgary (Canada) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat in action.
FILE PHOTO: India's shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: India’s shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Rising Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat continued his fine form and advanced to the men’s singles quarterfinal of the Canada Open with a straight-game win over Japan’s Takuma Obayashi here.

Rajawat, world no. 39, defeated 33rd-ranked Obayashi 21-19 21-11 in 38 minutes on Thursday night to progress to the last-eight round, where he will be up against top seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Besides Rajawat, the third-seeded Indian women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarterfinals.

Treesa and Gayatri fought back from a game down to beat Natasja P Anthonisen of Denmark and Netherland’s Alyssa Tirtosentono 17-21 21-7 21-8 in a round of 16 match that lasted 48 minutes.

India’s women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly (L) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela.
India's women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly (L) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
India’s women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly (L) and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Indian pair will next be up against Pei Shan Hsieh and En-Tzu Hung of Chinese Taipei.

But it was curtains for all other Indians in action here in the second round.

ALSO READ | Canada Open 2024: Rajawat stuns Gemke to enter second round

Both Anupama Upadhyaya and Tanya Hemanth lost their second round women’s singles matches.

While Anupama fought hard against Canada’s Michelle Li before going down 14-21 21-17 13-21, Tanya bowed out in straight games 11-21 13-21 against third seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

In men’s doubles, the Indian pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and K Sai Pratheek lost 21-19 18-21 17-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Bing-Wei Lin and Ching Heng Su.

The Indian mixed doubles combination of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also bowed out, losing 15-21 21-19 9-21 to eight-seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Cheng Kuan Chen and Yin-Hui Hsu.

