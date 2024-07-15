MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: More support staff than players in India’s Olympics Table Tennis squad but Costantini says it’s fine

Italy’s Massimo Costantini, who has returned as India’s head coach for a third third time ahead of the Paris Olympics, is getting help from former player Sourav Chakraborty as the other national coach of the contingent.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 16:23 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Head coach Massimo Costantini, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar.
FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Head coach Massimo Costantini, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: (From L-R) Head coach Massimo Costantini, Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

The Olympic-bound Indian table tennis team is currently training in the German city of Saarbrucken with the support staff outnumbering the players who will be competing in Paris.

Italy’s Massimo Costantini, who has returned as India’s head coach for a third third time ahead of the Paris Olympics, is getting help from former player Sourav Chakraborty as the other national coach of the contingent.

What is unusual is that as many as four personal coaches have been cleared by the government to travel with the squad with all three members of the women’s team wanting their own through their stay in the Summer Games beginning July 26.

Two masseurs and a physio are the other members of the nine-man support staff while six members form the playing contingent (three men, three women).

Star women’s player Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will lean on their respective personal coaches during the course of their campaign in Paris.

In the three-member men’s team, India’s flag-bearer Sharath Kamal will have Chris Pfeiffer by his side at the Games. Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar are the other members of the men’s unit.

ALSO READ | Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra to spearhead India in Olympic team debut

The presence of so many coaches can lead to floating of too many ideas in the camp but Costantini, who has been with the squad for more than a month, doesn’t see it as a problem.

“The personal coaches are a part of the team mechanism. They will have their ideas and I have my own ideas. I will listen to them and they will listen to me and eventually the final call lies with me. I don’t see anything wrong in that,” Costantini told PTI from Saarbrucken.

However, only designated team coaches will have field of play access while the personal coaches can only watch the action from the stands and will also stay outside the Games’ village.

The Indian table tennis unit had courted a major controversy during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when Manika refused the court-side help of then national coach Soumyadeep Roy and later accused him of match-fixing.

That incident led to the suspension of Table Tennis Federation of India due to a “sorry” state of affairs in the national sports federation.

ALSO READ | Harmeet Desai living his dream at the zenith of sport

Ahead of the 2024 edition, all the personal coaches left with the Indian contingent for Saarbrucken last week. The team will train there till July 21 before heading to Paris.

The individual events will precede the team event in which India has secured a first ever qualification in both the categories. The seedings will be announced on Tuesday.

“Olympics is an event of life. The focus of the camp here is on footwork and stamina. Both mental and physical fitness is key especially in best of seven games scenario,” Costantini said.

“The mind and body have to be in sync for the players to excel. We are training in a pressure free environment,” added the Italian.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Massimo Costantini /

Manika Batra /

Sreeja Akula /

Sharath Kamal /

Harmeet Desai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: More support staff than players in India’s Olympics Table Tennis squad but Costantini says it’s fine
    PTI
  2. Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics, Badminton Men’s Doubles Draw announced: Indian pair Satwik-Chirag gets favourable group
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  5. How heavy is the men and women’s discus at the Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Table Tennis

  1. Paris 2024: More support staff than players in India’s Olympics Table Tennis squad but Costantini says it’s fine
    PTI
  2. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 squads: Full list of players, teams, retentions
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ultimate Table Tennis: World No. 10 Bernadette, WTT champion Sreeja among 2024 Player Draft on July 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sreeja Akula poised for Olympic debut following WTT Contender Lagos 2024 triumph
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Sreeja Akula becomes first Indian to win WTT Contender singles title
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024: More support staff than players in India’s Olympics Table Tennis squad but Costantini says it’s fine
    PTI
  2. Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics, Badminton Men’s Doubles Draw announced: Indian pair Satwik-Chirag gets favourable group
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 15: Randhawa tied 7th in Swiss Senior; Jeev finishes tied 20th
    Team Sportstar
  5. How heavy is the men and women’s discus at the Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment