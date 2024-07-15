The group stage draw for the badminton men’s double tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics was revealed on Monday.

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded third, were placed in Group C, alongside the French pair of Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar, the Indonesian pairing of Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto, and Germans Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel.