Paris Olympics, Badminton Men’s Doubles Draw announced: Indian pair Satwik-Chirag placed in Group C for 2024 Games

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded third, were placed in Group C, alongside the French pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 14:22 IST - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty in action.
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty in action. | Photo Credit: AP

