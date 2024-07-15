MagazineBuy Print

How heavy is the men and women’s discus at the Olympics?

Discus is one of four track and field throwing events at the Summer Olympics, with the weight of the disc for men being 2kg/4.4lb and 22cm in diameter, and for women, 1kg/2.2lb and 18cm.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 15:16 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Virgilijus Alekna in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Virgilijus Alekna in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lithuania’s Virgilijus Alekna in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Since its debut at the first International Olympic Games in 1896, the discus throw has been one of four track and field throwing events at the Summer Olympics. It was the only other throw event at the first Olympics besides the shot put.

The weight of the discus is fixed at 2kg/4.4lb for men and 1 kg/2.2lb for women. It should be 22cm in diameter for men and 18cm for women.

Though the men’s event has been present since the beginning, the women’s event was first contested at the 1928 Olympics, being one of the five athletics events in the inaugural Olympic women’s programme.

The discus can be made of wood, plastic, fibreglass or metal with a circular edge and metallic rim. The inner construction of the discus can either be solid or hollow while the cross-section of the edge should have a radius of 6mm.

The discus throw is also part of the modern decathlon.

World Record
Men:
Jurgen Schult (GDR) - 74.08m (June, 1986)
Women:
Gabriele Reinsch (GDR) - 76.80m (July, 1988)
Olympic Record
Men:
Virgilijus Alekna (LIT) - 69.89m (2004 Olympics)
Women:
Martina Hellmann (GDR) - 72.30m (1988 Olympics)

