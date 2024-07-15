How heavy is the men and women’s discus at the Olympics?

Since its debut at the first International Olympic Games in 1896, the discus throw has been one of four track and field throwing events at the Summer Olympics. It was the only other throw event at the first Olympics besides the shot put.

The weight of the discus is fixed at 2kg/4.4lb for men and 1 kg/2.2lb for women. It should be 22cm in diameter for men and 18cm for women.

Though the men’s event has been present since the beginning, the women’s event was first contested at the 1928 Olympics, being one of the five athletics events in the inaugural Olympic women’s programme.

The discus can be made of wood, plastic, fibreglass or metal with a circular edge and metallic rim. The inner construction of the discus can either be solid or hollow while the cross-section of the edge should have a radius of 6mm.

The discus throw is also part of the modern decathlon.

World Record Men: Jurgen Schult (GDR) - 74.08m (June, 1986) Women: Gabriele Reinsch (GDR) - 76.80m (July, 1988)