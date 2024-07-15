Paris 2024: Top 10 songs associated with Olympics

Paris Olympics 2024, the 33rd edition of the Summer Games, is set to begin from July 26.

Each Olympic year has its theme song, inspiring and becoming a prominent feature of the Games. The Olympics has seen some of the most popular artists including Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Bryan Adams and many more.

Here’s a look at the top 10 songs associated with Olympics:

“Rise” by Katy Perry (2016 Summer Olympics)

Rise, an upbeat song by Katy Perry, suggests that it’s about each individual’s attempt to beat others to get to the Olympics or any goal.

“The Power of the Dream” by Celine Dion (1996 Summer Olympics)

Celine Dion performed a powerful rendition of ‘The Power Of The Dream’ at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games.

“Change” by Taylor Swift (2008 Summer Olympics)

When speaking about the song, Taylor Swift told NBC, “I wrote the song ‘Change’ as an underdog story. It’s kind of crazy to think that the Olympics chose this as one of the songs to play during the Olympic Games.”

“Real” by The Goo Goo Dolls (2008 Summer Olympics)

The Goo Goo Dolls, who performed at the medal awards ceremony of the 2002 Winter Olympics, wrote ‘Real’ for the 2008 American Olympic team.

“Light the Fire Within” by LeAnn Rimes (2002 Winter Olympics)

“Light the Fire Within” by LeAnn Rimes was performed at the 2002 Olympics with hundreds of lanterns, a children’s choir and a figure skating display from several former medalists.

“I Believe” by Nikki Yanofsky (2010 Winter Olympics)

Nikki Yanofsky, who was 16-years-old at the time, performed “I Believe” at both the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, and also kicked off the subsequent Paralympics.

“Bang the Drums” by Bryan Adams and Nelly Furtado (2010 Winter Olympics)

Canada’s Bryan Adams and Nelly Furtado performed the motivational collaboration “Bang the Drum” at the opening ceremony in Vancouver, and Canada went on to achieve the highest number of gold medals that year.

“Because We Believe (Ama Credi E Vai)” by Andrea Bocelli (2006 Winter Olympics)

“Because We Believe (Ama Credi E Vai)” is one of the few official Winter Olympics themes which peaked in the Billboard chart, shortly after being performed by Andrea Bocelli at the Turin 2006 closing ceremony.

“Call of the Champions”by John Williams (2002 Winter Olympics)

Before turning to the Winter Games scene, John Williams had composed themes for the 1984 Summer Games (“Olympic Fanfare and Theme”), Seoul 1988 (“The Olympic Spirit”) and Atlanta 1996 (“Summon the Heroes”).

“Reach” by Gloria Estefan (1996 Summer Olympics)

“Reach” was one of two official songs of the 1996 Summer Olympics held in Atlanta in 1996. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the ceremony in 1997.