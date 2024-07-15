MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: BTS’ Jin selected as a torchbearer for Olympics

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop group BTS, will represent South Korea as an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris Games.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 17:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin was selected as a torchbearer for Paris Olympics.
K-pop band BTS’s member Jin was selected as a torchbearer for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

K-pop band BTS’s member Jin was selected as a torchbearer for Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

Kim Seokjin, the oldest member of K-pop group BTS, will represent South Korea as an Olympic torchbearer at the Paris Games.

After recently completing his mandatory military service, the 31-year-old singer was a part of the torch relay on Sunday, French Bastille Day.

Jin carried the Olympic torch from Avenue Rivoli to Place Carrousel in Paris. He then handed off the torch to former French national freestyle skiing athlete Sandra Laoura at the Pyramid of the Louvre.

Following his role as a torchbearer, Jin conveyed a heartfelt message via his agency BIGHIT MUSIC.

He expressed, “It is an honor to be able to participate in such a meaningful moment. Thanks to ARMY (BTS’s fandom), I was able to fulfill the wonderful role of torchbearer.”

He added, “I was so nervous that I didn’t know how time had passed, but I was able to finish it to the best of my ability thanks to the great support.”

Jin finished his 18-month military service last month.

The torch relay which began in April, is travelling through more than 400 locations and covering a distance of about 7, 500 miles before arriving at the opening ceremony on July 26.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

