Ramit Tandon stuns World No. 11 Crouin in El Gouna International Squash Open

India’s Ramit Tandon notched up a stunning 3-1 win over French World No. 11 Victor Crouin in the second round of the International Squash Open in El Gouna, Egypt.

The World No. 40 Tandon, who has a direct entry to the World Championships to be played in Egypt next month, won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman.

Tandon will meet Peruvian World No. 3 Diego Elias in the third round. Elias has won both his previous meetings against the Indian.

Tandon had beaten Egyptian World No. 62 Aly Hussein 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 in the first round of the 48-player draw.