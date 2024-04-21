MagazineBuy Print

Ramit Tandon stuns World No. 11 Crouin in El Gouna International Squash Open

The World No. 40 Tandon won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 14:12 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ramit Tandon (L) in action against Victor Crouin.
Ramit Tandon (L) in action against Victor Crouin. | Photo Credit: PSA World Tour/Twitter
infoIcon

Ramit Tandon (L) in action against Victor Crouin. | Photo Credit: PSA World Tour/Twitter

India’s Ramit Tandon notched up a stunning 3-1 win over French World No. 11 Victor Crouin in the second round of the International Squash Open in El Gouna, Egypt.

The World No. 40 Tandon, who has a direct entry to the World Championships to be played in Egypt next month, won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman.

Tandon will meet Peruvian World No. 3 Diego Elias in the third round. Elias has won both his previous meetings against the Indian.

Tandon had beaten Egyptian World No. 62 Aly Hussein 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 in the first round of the 48-player draw.

