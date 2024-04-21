MagazineBuy Print

Mohammad Rizwan fastest to 3,000 T20I runs

The 31-year-old reached the milestone when he reached 19 during his innings of 45 not out which helped Pakistan chase down a modest 91-run target in 12.1 overs for a seven-wicket victory.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 10:24 IST , RAWALPINDI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi
Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20I match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 runs in Twenty20 international cricket during the second match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone when he reached 19 during his innings of 45 not out which helped Pakistan chase down a modest 91-run target in 12.1 overs for a seven-wicket victory.

ALSO READ|PAK vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Pakistan trounces depleted New Zealand by seven wickets

This was Rizwan’s 79th T20I innings, beating his skipper Babar Azam and Indian great Virat Kohli who both completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.

Rizwan is the eighth batter to score 3,000 or more runs in T20 internationals with Kohli top of the charts with 4,037 in 117 matches.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with the first game washed out after just two balls, also in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

