Shadul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwayne Bravo feels his side’s bowling attack is even better going into the 2024 season and is confident of defending the IPL title.

In the player auction held in December, the five-time winner and reigning champion bolstered its pace attack by snapping up Shardul Thakur and Mustafizur Rahman.

“We have (Matheesha) Pathirana, Deepak (Chahar); Fizz (Mustafizur) is there, and Mukesh (Choudhary) is back. We have a lot of depth with young fast bowlers, and (I am) excited to work with them alongside Eric Simmons (bowling consultant),” said Bravo at the store opening of the Avira Diamonds.

“These guys add to what we had last year, and we have a better attack. Shardul (Thakur) is also back, which gives more depth. It is always good to have depth in the squad.”

Bravo is regarded as one of the greatest T20 bowlers, especially in the death overs and helped the Super Kings be effective in the back end of an innings last year.

When asked if the team focussed on shoring up its death-bowling attack, the 40-year-old remarked, “I don’t have input in the auctions. But my job starts now. Death bowling is my speciality. I believe in T20s that (death overs) is a very important segment of the game. It requires a lot of skill, bravery, and planning, from preparation in practice to the games, match awareness, and situations.”

Dwayne Bravo, Bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings Inaugurating the Avira Diamonds in Chennai Express Avenue. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M/The Hindu

“You have to implement it in practice and get these guys to believe in philosophy and work towards it. Last year, we had the best death bowling team, and we look forward to repeating it.”

Super Kings will kick off its title-defence campaign at home against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22, and the former Windies skipper felt his side has a good chance of retaining the crown.

“Our chances are very good, just like the other teams’. CSK starts as favourites in most seasons, but we can’t go into the tournament thinking we are favourites and will win.”

“We must prepare well as a team, which we always do. The (mix of) experience and youth is a combination that has been working well for us. With a good management staff and captain cool (MS Dhoni), we have a good chance to defend our trophy, but it will not be easy,” said Bravo.