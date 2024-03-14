MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Kohli misses RCB pre-tournament camp, expected to join in next few days

While skipper Faf du Plessis was in attendance along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Kohli is yet to hit the straps after a paternity break that ruled him out of the five-Test series against England.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 11:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during 'RCB Unbox'.
FILE PHOTO: Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during 'RCB Unbox'. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during ‘RCB Unbox’. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Royal Challengers Bangalore began its pre-tournament camp without its numero uno Virat Kohli, who might take a few more days to join before the team starts its IPL (Indian Premier League) campaign against reigning champion Chennai Super Kings on March 22.

Most of the domestic players joined the camp under the guidance of new head coach Andy Flower and Director of Cricket Mo Bobat and they went through the paces on the opening day of the camp on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?

While skipper Faf du Plessis was in attendance along with West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph, Kohli is yet to hit the straps after a paternity break that ruled him out of the marquee five-Test series against England.

“Kohli is expected to join in the next few days,” a BCCI source, who is tracking developments within IPL teams, told PTI.

Kohli might make his first appearance for the franchise during ‘RCB Unbox’, a high-profile annual event held at the Garden City in which fans get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?

As RCB started its training session, skipper Du Plessis told the team it was lucky to have Flower as its coach.

“I think he’s an incredible coach. So, I feel team is very lucky to have him, kind and big-hearted man,” Du Plessis was quoted as saying on RCB ‘Bold Diaries’.

Flower, on his part, said, “New chapter to write in RCB story, we have been given the chance to write and it is a privilege, something to be very excited about.”

