MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scored two centuries in IPL 2023 to become the player with the most centuries in the Indian Premier League.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 19:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the list with seven tons.
FILE PHOTO: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the list with seven tons. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli leads the list with seven tons. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on 22nd March, with five-time winner and defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO CHECK | IPL SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

The 2023 edition of the IPL holds the record for the most hundreds scored in a single season, with 12 hundreds, scored by nine different players. Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill led the list with three centuries, while RCB talisman Virat Kohli followed with two.

Kohli became the only player to cross 7000 runs in the competition and with his two centuries, became the player with the most centuries. His former RCB teammate, West Indian Chris Gayle ranks second on the list with six centuries to his name.

Here is the list of players to hit the most centuries in IPL history:

Pos Player Team Matches Runs 100s
1. Virat Kohli RCB 237 7263 7
2. Chris Gayle KKR/RCB/PBKS 142 4965 6
3. Jos Buttler MI/RR 96 3223 5
4. KL Rahul SRH/RCB/PBKS/LSG 118 4163 4
5. Shane Watson RR/RCB/CSK 145 3874 4
6. David Warner SRH/DC 176 6397 4
7. Shubman Gill KKR/GT 91 2790 3
8. Sanju Samson DC/RR 152 3888 3
9. AB de Villiers DC/RCB 184 5162 3

Related stories

Related Topics

Indian Premier League /

IPL /

Virat Kohli /

Chris Gayle /

Chepauk /

Shubman Gill /

Gujarat Titans /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Meet Jitesh Shirwadkar, whose unique style of officiating has transcended kabaddi in the league
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: KBFC vs MBSG Lineups out; Sahal starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on FAQs

  1. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: All you need to know about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in upcoming Indian Premier League season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Meet Jitesh Shirwadkar, whose unique style of officiating has transcended kabaddi in the league
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: KBFC vs MBSG Lineups out; Sahal starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC-W vs GG-W Live score updates WPL 2024: Gujarat wins toss, opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment