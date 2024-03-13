IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on 22nd March, with five-time winner and defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 2023 edition of the IPL holds the record for the most hundreds scored in a single season, with 12 hundreds, scored by nine different players. Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill led the list with three centuries, while RCB talisman Virat Kohli followed with two.

Kohli became the only player to cross 7000 runs in the competition and with his two centuries, became the player with the most centuries. His former RCB teammate, West Indian Chris Gayle ranks second on the list with six centuries to his name.

Here is the list of players to hit the most centuries in IPL history: