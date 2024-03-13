Ashwin regains top spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings, Bumrah slips to third position

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the top-ranked bowler again in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after finishing with a nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match against England in Dharamsala.
Ashwin returned hauls of four for 51 and five for 77 in the fifth and final Test as India won by an innings and 64 runs to complete a 4-1 win in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series.
Ashwin reclaimed the top spot from compatriot Jasprit Bumrah to start his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He first became No. 1 in December 2015.
Kuldeep Yadav, who became the fastest Indian in terms of balls bowled to take 50 Test wickets, rose 15 places to a career-best 16th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match.
