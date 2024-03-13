MagazineBuy Print

Ashwin regains top spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings, Bumrah slips to third position

Ashwin reclaimed the top spot from compatriot Jasprit Bumrah to start his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He first became No. 1 in December 2015.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 14:26 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope of England.
Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope of England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope of England. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the top-ranked bowler again in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings after finishing with a nine-wicket haul in his 100th Test match against England in Dharamsala.

Ashwin returned hauls of four for 51 and five for 77 in the fifth and final Test as India won by an innings and 64 runs to complete a 4-1 win in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series.

Ashwin reclaimed the top spot from compatriot Jasprit Bumrah to start his sixth stint at the top of the rankings. He first became No. 1 in December 2015.

Kuldeep Yadav, who became the fastest Indian in terms of balls bowled to take 50 Test wickets, rose 15 places to a career-best 16th position after finishing with seven wickets in the match.

ICC MEN’S TEST BOWLING RANKINGS
1. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)
2. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)
3. Jasprit Bumrah (India)
4. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)
5. Pat Cummins (Australia)
6. Nathan Lyon (Australia)
7. Ravindra Jadeja (India)
8. Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka)
9. James Anderson (England)
10. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)

*Last Updated: March 12, 2024

