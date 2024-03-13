IPL 2024: Bairstow available for full season, Dharamsala to host Punjab Kings’ last two home matches

England batter Jonny Bairstow will be available for the entire duration of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning March 22, despite returning home only recently following a long Test tour of India.

On the sidelines of the Dharamsala Test, BCCI officials were in talks with their England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) counterparts over the availability of their players for the IPL.

Test regulars like skipper Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Mark Wood had already made themselves unavailable for the lucrative T20 league as part of ECB’s workload management following the five-Test series that ended in Dharamsala on Sunday.

“Bairstow is expected to arrive in India on March 18 or 19 and will be available for the team’s first game against Delhi Capitals on March 23,” said an IPL source.

Bairstow, who played his 100th Test in Dharamsala, had a forgettable time with the bat in India and would be looking to be back among the runs in the IPL.

Jaffer released from batting consultant’s position

Sanjay Bangar, who was appointed as cricket director at Punjab Kings ahead of the 2024 edition, will double up as the batting coach of the side. Bangar was previously with Royal Challengers Bangalore and has also been India’s batting coach.

Considering that, the franchise has parted ways with Wasim Jaffer, who was the team’s batting consultant last season.

Punjab, whose only final appearance came in the 2014 edition, has been a perennial under-performer in the IPL.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss’ contract expires after the season and Punjab will have to make the playoffs for him to have a shot at extension.

Dharamsala to host team’s two home games

Though the whole season schedule is not out yet, Punjab is expected to play its final two home games in Dharamsala, just like last season.

The other five games will be held in the new stadium built in Mullanpur, Mohali.