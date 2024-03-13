MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?

IPL 2024: Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to record 50 runs or more in 50 different matches in the IPL.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 18:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who currently plays for Delhi Capitals leads the list with 65 fifty-plus scores.
FILE PHOTO: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who currently plays for Delhi Capitals leads the list with 65 fifty-plus scores. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner who currently plays for Delhi Capitals leads the list with 65 fifty-plus scores. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on 22nd March, with five-time winner and defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

ALSO CHECK | IPL SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

Last season, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to record 50 runs or more in 50 different matches in the IPL. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan followed suit soon and is the only other Indian to achieve this feat.

However, the record is held by Australia’s David Warner, who will be playing for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has 65 fifty-plus scores to his name (61 half-centuries and four centuries).

Here is the list of players to hit the most half-centuries in IPL history:

Pos Player Team Matches Runs 50s
1. David Warner SRH/DC 176 6397 61
2. Virat Kohli RCB 237 7263 50
3. Shikhar Dhawan MI/DC/SRH/PBKS 217 6617 50
4. Rohit Sharma DC/MI 243 6211 42
5. AB de Villiers DC/RCB 184 5162 40
6. Suresh Raina GL/CSK 205 5528 39
7. Gautam Gambhir DC/KKR 154 4217 36
8. KL Rahul SRH/RCB/PBKS/LSG 118 4163 33
9. Faf du Plessis CSK/RPS/RCB 130 4133 33
10. Chris Gayle KKR/RCB/PBKS 142 4965 31

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

