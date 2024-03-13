IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on 22nd March, with five-time winner and defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

Last season, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli became the first Indian player to record 50 runs or more in 50 different matches in the IPL. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan followed suit soon and is the only other Indian to achieve this feat.

However, the record is held by Australia’s David Warner, who will be playing for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season. The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain has 65 fifty-plus scores to his name (61 half-centuries and four centuries).

Here is the list of players to hit the most half-centuries in IPL history: