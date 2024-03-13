Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL Live Score: Tangri scores; KBFC 2-3 MBSG

- March 13, 2024 20:59GOALBagan retakes the lead!
End-to-end stuff from both sides. Bagan with an attack down the left. Manvir’s cross into the box is intercepted and cleared away. But Bagan comes back at it. Corner into the box and it falls for Deepak Tangri to head it in. KBFC 2-3 MBSG
- March 13, 2024 20:532-2!
Vukomanovic makes a change. Brings in Azhar. Quick counter from Blasters now. Fedor slides a ball into Diamantakos, who outmuscles his marker and slots it in.
Blasters back level!
- March 13, 2024 20:50GOAL60’
Jeakson pulls Sahal back, just when he was about to break clear. Foul and a freekick for Bagan in a dangerous area. Petratos swings it in. Headed away only as far as the edge of the box. Sadiku hits it on the half volley. GOAL!!!
MBSG back in the lead.
- March 13, 2024 20:45GOALBlasters equalise!
Fantastic passing from Blasters. They keep the ball in and around the Bagan box. Vibin passes the ball to Rahul, who lays it back. Vibin rushes forward before side-footing it in.
KBFC 1-1 MBSG
- March 13, 2024 20:4152’
Bagan’s turn to put the opposite defence under pressure. Kauko goes for it from long range. Easy save for Karanjit. Prabir with a throw into the box. Fedor makes space for himself and attempts a shot. Poor connection. Way off target.
- March 13, 2024 20:3748’
Vibin in the thick of things early on. Moves the ball around in the midfield. Diamantakos with the ball and he puts a ball in for Fedor. Shot blocked.
- March 13, 2024 20:36Second half begins!
Blasters initiate proceedings in the second half. A sudden rise in urgency from the home team as it hunts for an equaliser.
- March 13, 2024 20:19Half-Time
Mohun Bagan could not have asked for a better start to the game, after Sadiku scored an early goal, after he capitalised on a mistake from Pritam Kotal.
But Blasters have grown into the game, with a greater share of the possession and a growing number of shots. But the score remains 1-0 in favour of Mohun Bagan.
- March 13, 2024 20:1543’
Clever play from Asish Rai to win a throw in for Bagan. Petratos drops deep. He releases a long ball for Sadiku to chase. He brings it down just inside the touch line, but chooses to recycle possession.
- March 13, 2024 20:1140’
Another long ball into the direction of Sakai. This time, the Japanese attacker can’t get to the ball. Petratos releases Asish Rai with a through ball down the right. The right-back’s cross is cleared away well by Kotal.
- March 13, 2024 20:1036’
A piercing through ball from Diamantakos for Sakai into the Bagan box. Kaith rushes out of his lines to deny Sakai a shot on goal. Bagan slows the game down.
- March 13, 2024 20:0432’
Blasters pressing with vigour in the opposition half, looking to force errors out of the Bagan players. Jeakson gives away a foul while attempting one such press. The drinks break disturbs Blasters’ momentum.
- March 13, 2024 19:5928’
Blasters dominating possession. They are pressing the Bagan defence deep into the box. But the home side is lacking when it comes to the final pass. Prabir’s cross from the right floats far and wide over the box.
- March 13, 2024 19:5524’
Diamantakos wins a freekicks for Blasters from a crossing position. Prabir Das’ freekick fails to clear the first man. Another attack from Blasters down the left. Hector makes a good tackle to break the attack.
- March 13, 2024 19:5120’
Sandeep attemps a wild cross into the box from far out. Poses no difficulty for Kaith in the Bagan goal. Attack at the other end. Manvir runs free and puts in a cut back for Petratos, who slams it over the post. Poor finishing.
- March 13, 2024 19:4816’
Dimantakos calls for a long throw. He receives the ball near the half line and releases Sakai on the left wing. The Japanese attacker cuts in on his right and shoots. Comfortably saved by Kaith. Positive football from Blasters.
- March 13, 2024 19:4413’
Sandeep Singh fights his way through the left flank and puts in a cross deep into the box. Bagan defence holds on against the pressure to get the ball away.
- March 13, 2024 19:4211’
Fedor slams into Tangri while charging for a loose ball. Freekick for Bagan in its half. Blasters regain possession and Vibin launches a huge diagonal for Dimitrios to chase. He presses Asish Rai into giving away a throw.
- March 13, 2024 19:408’
Long throw from the left flank for Mohub Bagan. Blasters defence deals with the situation this time. Sakai gives away the ball cheaply and Bagan back in posession.
- March 13, 2024 19:36GOALSadiku scores!
Mistake from Pritam Kotal. Misses the ball completely and Sadiku capitalises on it. Drives into the box and slots it into the bottom corner.
Mohun Bagan leads!
- March 13, 2024 19:343'
Bagan with possession. Easy passing through the Blasters ranks. Prabir steals the ball and Blasters look to put together a counter attack. Intercepted by a high Bagan line.
- March 13, 2024 19:32Kickoff
Mohun Bagan kicks the game off. Early shot from Petratos, but comfortable save for Karanjit.
- March 13, 2024 19:09Sahal returns to Kaloor!
- March 13, 2024 18:45The stage is set!
- March 13, 2024 18:43MBSG lineup
Kaith; Asish, Anwar, Subashish, Hector; Kauko, Tangri, Sahal, Manvir, Sadiku; Petratos,
- March 13, 2024 18:41Kerala Blasters Lineup
Karanjit; Prabir, Drincic, Kotal, Sandeep; Jeakson, Vibin, Sakai, Rahul, Diamantakos, Fedor
