ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters takes on a revamped Mohun Bagan side in big league clash

Things can change very fast in the Indian Super League. Late last year, Kerala Blasters pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata and days later, the latter sacked its coach Juan Ferrando and brought back Antonio Habas, the league’s most successful coach.

The Blasters takes on Bagan at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday and the Kolkata giant is a different side now. It’s on top of the ISL table with 36 points and has won four of its last five games while the Blasters, which has won just one from its last five, is on the fifth rung with 29.

“It will not be an easy game because Bagan is one of the best teams in the league. It’s true we won against them but it was a different energy back then in Kolkata. Now, it’s different because they changed the energy with new coaching staff and a different approach,” said Ivan Vukomanovic, Blasters head coach, on Tuesday.

“At the top level, when you play big games, it’s about one moment, one small detail, one small mistake that can solve the game. I think the boys should enjoy the fight tomorrow, show their best face and try to get a positive result.”