Man City thrashes West Ham to go top of Women’s Super League

Two goals in the opening four minutes set Manchester City up for a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United that sent City back to the top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 21:31 IST , MANCHESTER, England - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Steph Houghton celebrate after the match.
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw and Steph Houghton celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Two goals in the opening four minutes set Manchester City up for a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United that sent City back to the top of the Women’s Super League on Sunday, with top scorer Khadija Shaw netting twice to take her season tally to 21.

With three league games left to play, City tops the standings on 49 points, three ahead of Chelsea who has a game in hand, and six ahead of third-placed Arsenal, with Sunday’s result giving City a three-goal advantage in terms of goal difference over the Blues.

Fullback Leila Ouhabi got the proceedings underway quickly by netting in the first minute against West Ham, with Shaw adding the first of her brace three minutes later.

Shaw struck again in the 24th minute before being replaced at the break by Chloe Kelly, and City added two more goals in the second half through Laura Blindkilde and Jess Park to round off a dominant display.

READ | ISL: Mohammedan Sporting signs Rochharzela, Zoherliana before maiden Indian Super League campaign

In London, Beth Mead scored twice for Arsenal as it beat Leicester City 3-0 to ensure that it will finish no worse than third this season, qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The second half saw two notable returns for Arsenal as Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum made her first appearance since collapsing during the League Cup final against Chelsea on March 31, and striker Viviane Miedema made her return following a long layoff with a knee injury.

Earlier in the afternoon, Manchester United’s Maya Le Tissier scored in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to grab a 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

On Friday Everton benefited from a Guro Bergsvand own goal winning 2-1 away to Brighton & Hove Albion, and Merseyside rivals Liverpool beat bottom side Bristol City 1-0 on Saturday. 

