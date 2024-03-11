MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal

Mohun Bagan Super Giant maintained its unbeaten streak against arch-rival East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL), as it beat the Red-and-Gold Brigade 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Mar 11, 2024 13:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
| Video Credit: ISL

Mohun Bagan SG beat its traditional rival East Bengal by a comfortable 3-1 margin in the return derby of ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, to collect the full quota of points and reach the top of the current standings with 36 points from 17 matches.

Bagan and Mumbai City FC have the same points (36) but the former, which has also played a match less, took the top spot for having scored more goals. East Bengal remained on 18 points from 19 matches.

Read the full report here

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal /

Jason Cummings /

Dimitri Petratos /

Liston Colaco

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edge out East Bengal in added-time thriller 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 19/0, leads by 138 runs; Shaw, Lalwani open innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights: EBFC 1-3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Liston & Petratos first-half goals help MBSG win the kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  2. VIDEO: “What must you have for lunch if you think that’s not clear and obvious” - Klopp blasts VAR officials after draw vs Man City
    AFP
  3. Puneri Paltan crowned PKL Season 10 champion; beats Haryana Steelers in low-scoring final
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Chandu Borde wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24 Highlights: Watch Jamshedpur FC edge out East Bengal in added-time thriller 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 2: MUM 19/0, leads by 138 runs; Shaw, Lalwani open innings
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Wells 2024: Alcaraz, Swiatek reach fourth round
    Reuters
  5. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights: EBFC 1-3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Liston & Petratos first-half goals help MBSG win the kolkata derby
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment