ISL 2023-24 Video Highlights: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eases past rival East Bengal

Mohun Bagan SG beat its traditional rival East Bengal by a comfortable 3-1 margin in the return derby of ISL at the Salt Lake Stadium on Sunday, to collect the full quota of points and reach the top of the current standings with 36 points from 17 matches.

Bagan and Mumbai City FC have the same points (36) but the former, which has also played a match less, took the top spot for having scored more goals. East Bengal remained on 18 points from 19 matches.

Read the full report here