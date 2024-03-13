MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024: Ramsey named in Wales playoff squad; Low replaces Lockyer who had heart attack in 2023

Wales hosts Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semifinal in Cardiff on March 21, with the winner at home against Estonia or Poland five days later to determine a place in Germany.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 17:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
File Photo: The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.
File Photo: The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Aaron Ramsey was on Wednesday named in Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off squad to face Finland, despite not starting a match for six months.

The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.

But Rob Page has named the 33-year-old midfielder in a 28-man squad as Wales seeks to qualify for a third successive European Championship and fourth major tournament in five.

Wales hosts Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semifinal in Cardiff on March 21, with the winner at home against Estonia or Poland five days later to determine a place in Germany.

Ramsey, speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday about his playing return, said: “I’m optimistic and hopefully I’ll get back on that pitch as soon as possible.

“These play-off games at home are vital. We’ve had so much success of late over the last four tournaments. The expectation is on us now to keep qualifying for these tournaments.”

There are also recalls for Adam Davies, Charlie Savage, Dylan Levitt, Josh Low, Rabbi Matondo, Rubin Colwill and Wes Burns.

Low replaces Tom Lockyer, who played in Wales’ last Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey in November. Luton defender Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December.

WALES FULL SQUAD
Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Tom King (Wolves), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Joe Low (Wycombe), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Jay Dasilva (Coventry), Connor Roberts (Leeds), Wes Burns (Ipswich), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Dylan Levitt (Hibernian), Jordan James (Birmingham), Charlie Savage (Reading), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), David Brooks (Southampton), Daniel James (Leeds), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham), Kieffer Moore (Ipswich)

