PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans rules the roost with a comeback against Calicut Heroes

With the win, Delhi Toofans sits atop the Super 5 table of the Prime Volleyball League with five points in two matches. Calicut Heroes is second with four points.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 21:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
After losing the first set, the Toofans won three sets in a row to beat Calicut Heroes and top the Super 5 standings.
After losing the first set, the Toofans won three sets in a row to beat Calicut Heroes and top the Super 5 standings. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M / The Hindu
infoIcon

After losing the first set, the Toofans won three sets in a row to beat Calicut Heroes and top the Super 5 standings. | Photo Credit: Vedhan M / The Hindu

Delhi Toofans edged past Calicut Heroes 14-16, 15-9, 15-11, 15-13 in a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, to claim the top spot in the Prime Volleyball League Super-five’s points table, here on Wednesday.

The first set was a see-saw battle, with both teams trading points. Calicut slipped by Delhi 16-14 in the first set, thanks to some strong play from Ukkra Pandian and Jerome Vinith. Delhi’s Daniel Aponza unleashed a flurry of smashes to keep the scores level.

However, it was Aponza’s net fault which gave Calicut a decisive two-point lead to take the first set.

The second set was equally close, with the score tied at 8-8, Delhi took a successful review and then went on to win the set with the help of opposite hitter Lazar Dodic.

ALSO READ: PVL 2024: Bengaluru Torpedoes scripts brilliant comeback win against Ahmedabad Defenders

Dodic then combined with attacker Rohit Kumar to give Delhi a dominant lead in the third set. Aponza continued to block well for his team and helped it clinch the set 15-11.

The fourth set started well for Calicut, which led 5-7. However, Delhi fought back to tie the score at 11-11. Delhi then called for a ‘Super Point’ and took the lead.

After Chirag Yadav’s shoot went out, the stadium roared but there was still drama left. Calicut went for a review and, after deliberation, it was deemed unsuccessful, handing Delhi a hard-fought victory.

With this win, Delhi sits atop the Super 5 league table with five points in two matches. Calicut is second with four points.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

