PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans rules the roost with a comeback against Calicut Heroes

Delhi Toofans edged past Calicut Heroes 14-16, 15-9, 15-11, 15-13 in a thrilling encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, to claim the top spot in the Prime Volleyball League Super-five’s points table, here on Wednesday.

The first set was a see-saw battle, with both teams trading points. Calicut slipped by Delhi 16-14 in the first set, thanks to some strong play from Ukkra Pandian and Jerome Vinith. Delhi’s Daniel Aponza unleashed a flurry of smashes to keep the scores level.

However, it was Aponza’s net fault which gave Calicut a decisive two-point lead to take the first set.

The second set was equally close, with the score tied at 8-8, Delhi took a successful review and then went on to win the set with the help of opposite hitter Lazar Dodic.

ALSO READ: PVL 2024: Bengaluru Torpedoes scripts brilliant comeback win against Ahmedabad Defenders

Dodic then combined with attacker Rohit Kumar to give Delhi a dominant lead in the third set. Aponza continued to block well for his team and helped it clinch the set 15-11.

The fourth set started well for Calicut, which led 5-7. However, Delhi fought back to tie the score at 11-11. Delhi then called for a ‘Super Point’ and took the lead.

After Chirag Yadav’s shoot went out, the stadium roared but there was still drama left. Calicut went for a review and, after deliberation, it was deemed unsuccessful, handing Delhi a hard-fought victory.

With this win, Delhi sits atop the Super 5 league table with five points in two matches. Calicut is second with four points.