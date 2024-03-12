MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024: Bengaluru Torpedoes scripts brilliant comeback win against Ahmedabad Defenders

For the Torpedoes, it was a magnificent triumph as it fought back valiantly from being two sets down to script a 14-16, 7-15, 16-14, 15-9, 15-13 win over the defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 22:21 IST - 1 MIN READ

K. Keerthivasan
Thomas Alan Heptinstall (left pink jersey) of Bangalore Torpedoes Defenders puts it past the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
Thomas Alan Heptinstall (left pink jersey) of Bangalore Torpedoes Defenders puts it past the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
infoIcon

Thomas Alan Heptinstall (left pink jersey) of Bangalore Torpedoes Defenders puts it past the Ahmedabad Defenders in the Prime Volleyball League at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

As attacker Angamuthu’s spike went past the baseline in the fifth and deciding set, the Bengaluru Torpedoes team erupted in delight.

For the Torpedoes, it was a magnificent triumph as it fought back valiantly from being two sets down to script a 14-16, 7-15, 16-14, 15-9, 15-13 win over the defending champion Ahmedabad Defenders in the Super 5 match of the Prime Volleyball League here on Tuesday.

After the defeat to Delhi Toofans the other day, it was important for Bengaluru to win and stay alive in the Super 5.

ALSO READ: PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans beats Bengaluru Torpedoes in a topsy-turvy contest

Bengaluru’s win was engineered by blocker P. V. Vishnu and star player T. R. Sethu, who produced some telling smashes when his team needed them the most.

In the fifth set, when Ahmedabad went ahead 11-9, Bengaluru opted for a ‘Super Point’ and won it through a good block to equalise.

With attacker Nandhagopal going great guns for Ahmedabad, it looked difficult for Bengaluru at this stage. With the scores at 13-13, Sethu pulled off a brilliant point with a neatly executed smash before Angamuthu, who was otherwise consistent throughout the contest, faltered.

Ahmedabad routed Bengaluru in the first two sets as setter Muthusamy Appavu set it up wonderfully for attackers Nandha and Max Senica. Ilya Burau and Shikhar Singh did well to neutralise the attack of Sethu.

