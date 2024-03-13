MagazineBuy Print

Barakat, former national team player of Palestine, killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza

The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 21:07 IST , RAFAH, Gaza Strip - 1 MIN READ

AP
The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat (right) was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.
The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat (right) was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat (right) was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Palestinian football federation says former national team member Mohammed Barakat was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The federation says the 39-year-old Barakat was killed in a strike Monday on a residential building in the southern city of Khan Younis.

Affectionately known as “the lion” by fellow players, Barakat had played for the national team as well as a number of clubs in Gaza, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. He began his professional career in 2015 with Shabab Khanyounis, where he became the first player in Gaza to score 100 goals with a single team.

ALSO READ: To Gaza, with love: Palestine looks to give hope in times of war at AFC Asian Cup 2023

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. The Palestinian Football Association says 158 athletes, including 91 soccer players from various divisions, are among those killed.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.

