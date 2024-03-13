Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2

PREVIEW
Odisha FC will clash against defending A-League champion Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The Juggernauts have their task cut out after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg.
As far as team news is concerned, both teams should enjoy a full-strength squad, barring any last-minute injuries.
Predicted XI
Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Cy Goddard, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio
Central Coast Mariners: Danny Vukovic (GK), Storm Roux, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltack, Jacob Farrell, Angel Torres, Brad Tapp, Maximillian Balard, Mikael Doka, Joshua Nisbet, Ryan Edmondson.
When and where will the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) kick-off?
Where can you watch the second leg of the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?
