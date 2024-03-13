Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will clash against defending A-League champion Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have their task cut out after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg.

As far as team news is concerned, both teams should enjoy a full-strength squad, barring any last-minute injuries.

Predicted XI

Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Puitea, Cy Goddard, Roy Krishna, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Diego Mauricio

Central Coast Mariners: Danny Vukovic (GK), Storm Roux, Daniel Hall, Brian Kaltack, Jacob Farrell, Angel Torres, Brad Tapp, Maximillian Balard, Mikael Doka, Joshua Nisbet, Ryan Edmondson.