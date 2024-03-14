Aggregate score
Odisha FC 0-4 Central Coast Mariners
- March 14, 2024 14:55What does Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera have to say ahead of the clash?
- March 14, 2024 14:33Odisha FC starting line-up!
- March 14, 2024 14:32Central Coast Mariners starting line-up!
- March 14, 2024 14:24Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners first-leg highlights
- March 14, 2024 14:00PREVIEW
Odisha FC will clash against defending A-League champion Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
The Juggernauts have their task cut out after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg.
As far as team news is concerned, both teams should enjoy a full-strength squad, barring any last-minute injuries.
When and where will the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) kick-off?
The Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) will kick-off at 3.30 PM IST on Thursday, March 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Where can you watch the second leg of the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network TV channels.
Viewers can also live stream the match on the Fancode app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Lineups out, OFC v CCM score
- Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal reaches quarterfinals
- Paris Olympics: ’Trust science’, Paris mayor tells nations planning to instal air conditioning in ‘green’ athletes’ village
- Ranji Trophy Final HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: Mumbai wins by 169 runs, clinches 42nd title
- Ranji Trophy Final: Vidarbha registers its highest fourth-innings score
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE