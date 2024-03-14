MagazineBuy Print

Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Lineups out, OFC v CCM score

OFC vs CCM: Follow live updates of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal second leg clash between Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Mar 14, 2024 15:00 IST

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC lost 4-0 to the Central Coast Mariners in the first-leg.
Odisha FC lost 4-0 to the Central Coast Mariners in the first-leg.
lightbox-info

Odisha FC lost 4-0 to the Central Coast Mariners in the first-leg. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal second leg clash between Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Aggregate score

Odisha FC 0-4 Central Coast Mariners

  • March 14, 2024 14:55
    What does Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera have to say ahead of the clash?
  • March 14, 2024 14:33
    Odisha FC starting line-up!

  • March 14, 2024 14:32
    Central Coast Mariners starting line-up!
  • March 14, 2024 14:24
    Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners first-leg highlights
  • March 14, 2024 14:00
    PREVIEW

    Odisha FC will clash against defending A-League champion Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.


    The Juggernauts have their task cut out after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg.


    As far as team news is concerned, both teams should enjoy a full-strength squad, barring any last-minute injuries.


    When and where will the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) kick-off?


    The Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) will kick-off at 3.30 PM IST on Thursday, March 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. 


    Where can you watch the second leg of the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?


    The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network TV channels. 


    Viewers can also live stream the match on the Fancode app and website.

