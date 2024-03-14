Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2: Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST, Lineups out, OFC v CCM score

PREVIEW

Odisha FC will clash against defending A-League champion Central Coast Mariners in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Cup inter-zonal semifinal at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The Juggernauts have their task cut out after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the first leg.

As far as team news is concerned, both teams should enjoy a full-strength squad, barring any last-minute injuries.

When and where will the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) kick-off?

The Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal (leg 2) will kick-off at 3.30 PM IST on Thursday, March 14 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Where can you watch the second leg of the Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners AFC Inter-Zonal semifinal in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Sports 18 Network TV channels.

Viewers can also live stream the match on the Fancode app and website.