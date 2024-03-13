MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Nashville: CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16: Preview, Predicted XI, LIVE streaming info

MIA vs NAS: Get the live streaming, telecast details and predicted lineups of the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, happening at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 19:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles against the Nashville SC during the second half at GEODIS Park.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles against the Nashville SC during the second half at GEODIS Park. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) dribbles against the Nashville SC during the second half at GEODIS Park. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will eye progression to the quarterfinal of the CONCACAF Champions Cup when the team hosts Nashville SC at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

PREVIEW

An equaliser five minutes into second-half stoppage time helped Inter Miami walk away from Geodis Park with the tie right in the balance.

A Shaffelburg double had put Nashville in the driver’s seat in the tie, before Lionel Messi got one back in the 52nd minute which was followed by the late equaliser from his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.

Messi sat out Miami’s 2-3 home defeat to Montreal in the MLS on March 10, while Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba played a part. Miami will hope Messi recovers from the shin injury that kept him out three days ago for this crucial continental fixture.

Nashville too stumbled in its latest encounter, conceding a late goal again, in the draw against the LA Galaxy at Geodis Park.

Predicted 11s

Inter Miami: Callender; Aviles, Kryvtsov, Freire, Alba, Gressel; Redondo, Busquets,Gomez; Messi, Suarez

Nashville: Willis; MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Moore; Davis, Godoy, Muyl, Mouhktar, Shaffelburg; Boyd

Streaming/telecast information
When will Inter Miami vs Nashville match start?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will kick off on March 14, 2024 at 5:45 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Nashville match in India?
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Inter Miami vs Nashville will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

