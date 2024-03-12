MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?

Last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis hit the most number of maximums (36), also managing to smash the longest six of the season, measuring 115m.

Published : Mar 12, 2024 18:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Albie Morkel holds the record for the longest six in IPL history, smashing a 124m six in the inaugural season of the competition.
FILE PHOTO: Albie Morkel holds the record for the longest six in IPL history, smashing a 124m six in the inaugural season of the competition. | Photo Credit: GANESAN V/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Albie Morkel holds the record for the longest six in IPL history, smashing a 124m six in the inaugural season of the competition. | Photo Credit: GANESAN V/The Hindu

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a record-breaking 1,124 sixes hit during the course of the tournament, making it only the second time the 1000-sixes mark was breached in the tournament’s 16-year history.

READ | Second phase likely to be held in home-and-away format in India despite polls

Last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis led the charts with 36 maximums, also managing to smash the longest six of the season, measuring 115m.

However, the record for the longest six in IPL history belongs to another South African Albie Morkel, who smashed a 124m six in the inaugural season of the competition, in 2008.

As we gear up for the 17th leg of IPL, starting March 22, Sportstar takes you through the list of the longest sixes hit in IPL history:

Pos Player Year Team Opponent Six distance (in metres)
1. Albie Morkel 2008 CSK DC 124
2. Praveen Kumar 2008 RCB RR 124
3. Adam Gilchrist 2011 PBKS RCB 122
4. Robin Uthappa 2010 RCB MI 120
5. Chris Gayle 2013 RCB PWI 119
6. Ross Taylor 2008 RCB CSK 119
7. Yuvraj Singh 2009 PBKS CSK 119
8. Ben Cutting 2016 SRH RCB 117
9. Liam Livingstone 2022 PBKS GT 117
10. Faf du Plessis 2023 RCB LSG 115

