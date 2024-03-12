IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed a record-breaking 1,124 sixes hit during the course of the tournament, making it only the second time the 1000-sixes mark was breached in the tournament’s 16-year history.

Last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis led the charts with 36 maximums, also managing to smash the longest six of the season, measuring 115m.

However, the record for the longest six in IPL history belongs to another South African Albie Morkel, who smashed a 124m six in the inaugural season of the competition, in 2008.

As we gear up for the 17th leg of IPL, starting March 22, Sportstar takes you through the list of the longest sixes hit in IPL history: