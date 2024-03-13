MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: All you need to know about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League

IPL 2024: Over its 16-season history, 22 hat-tricks have been registered in the Indian Premier League. Here is all you need to know about IPL hat-tricks.

Published : Mar 13, 2024 18:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan, celebrates a wicket during the 2023 IPL season.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan, celebrates a wicket during the 2023 IPL season. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K


Hat-tricks are a rare phenomenon in the Indian Premier League, just as in cricket. Over the last 16 seasons of IPL, only 22 hat-tricks have been registered. Here is all you need to know about IPL hat-tricks.

As the 17th edition of the IPL nears, Sportstar takes you through the records, stats and frequently asked questions about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League.

Who took the first IPL hat-trick?

Lakshmipathy Balaji became the first bowler to take an IPL hat-trick in 2008 against Kings XI Punjab.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer scalped the wickets of Piyush Chawla, Irfan Pathan and Vikram Singh to make his mark in the IPL history.

Lakshmipathi Balaji team holds his ‘Man of the Match’ trophy after taking a hat-trick against Kings XI Punjab.
Lakshmipathi Balaji team holds his 'Man of the Match' trophy after taking a hat-trick against Kings XI Punjab. | Photo Credit: PTI


Who has taken the most IPL hat-tricks?

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra has recorded three IPL hat-tricks, the most by any bowler.

He took his first hat-trick for Delhi Daredevils in 2008 against Deccan Chargers. His second hat-trick was for the Chargers against Kings XI Punjab in 2011 and took the final for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Pune Warriors India.

Amit Mishra celebrates with captain Cameron White after taking a hat-trick.
Amit Mishra celebrates with captain Cameron White after taking a hat-trick. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE


Who is the last bowler to take an IPL hat-trick?

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the last bowler to take an IPL hat-trick. The Gujarat Titans star achieved the feat in the 2023 IPL season, against Kolkata Knight Riders. He dismissed Andre Russel, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur.

IPL hat-tricks
1. Lakshmipathy Balaji (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (2008)
2. Amit Mishra (DD) vs Deccan Chargers (2008)
3. Makhaya Ntini (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2008)
4. Yuvraj Singh (KXIP) vs RCB (2009)
5. Rohit Sharma (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (2009)
6. Yuvraj Singh (KXIP) vs Deccan Chargers (2009)
7. Praveen Kumar (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
8. Amit Mishra (DC) vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)
9. Ajit Chandila (RR) vs Pune Warriors (2012)
10. Sunil Narine (KKR) vs KXIP (2013)
11. Amit Mishra (SRH) vs Pune Warriors (2013)
12. Pravin Tambe (RR) vs KKR (2014)
13. Shane Watson (RR) vs SRH (2014)
14. Axar Patel (KXIP) vs Gujarat Lions (2016)
15. Andrew Tye (GL) vs Rising Pune Super Giants (2017)
16. Samuel Badree (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (2017)
17. Jaydev Unadkat (RPSG) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017)
18. Sam Curran (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (2019)
19. Shreyas Gopal (RR) vs RCB (2019)
20. Harshal Patel (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (2021)
21. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) vs KKR (2022)
22. Rashid Khan (GT) vs KKR (2023)

