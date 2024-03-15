MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name

The 21-year-old joins the DC squad at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs after he went unsold during the auction held in December last year.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 11:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk plays a shot. | Photo Credit: AFP

Delhi Capitals added Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk in the squad as a replacement of pacer Lungi Ngidi a week before the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The 21-year-old joins the DC squad at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs after he went unsold during the auction held in December last year.

He was part of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season and played three matches there.

Fraser-McGurk made his ODI debut for Australia earlier this year against West Indies in February, playing two games at home. In two innings, he scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 221.73.

Also read | Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024

Although he hasn’t made his T20I debut yet, but Fraser-McGurk has a reputation of a big hitter, having a strike rate of 133.54 in 37 T20s he has played.

Fraser-McGurk holds the world record for the fastest century in a one-day match - 29 balls. Playing for South Australia, he hit 13 sixes and 10 fours during his century in October 2023.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) this season, he scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 158.64 playing for Melbourne Renegades.

Related Topics

Delhi Capitals /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  2. Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket, concentrate on white-ball formats
    PTI
  3. Indians Wells: Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev, meets undefeated Sinner in semifinals; Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits
    AP
  4. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ATP, WTA advance talks to merge commercial rights - sources
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Ngidi ruled out with injury; Delhi Capitals signs Fraser-McGurk as replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Didn’t feel like he was batting after a long time: DC assistant coach Amre on Pant’s outing in nets
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IPL 2024: Kohli misses RCB pre-tournament camp, expected to join in next few days
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  2. Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket, concentrate on white-ball formats
    PTI
  3. Indians Wells: Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev, meets undefeated Sinner in semifinals; Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits
    AP
  4. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. ATP, WTA advance talks to merge commercial rights - sources
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment