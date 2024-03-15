IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name

Delhi Capitals added Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk in the squad as a replacement of pacer Lungi Ngidi a week before the start of the new Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

The 21-year-old joins the DC squad at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs after he went unsold during the auction held in December last year.

He was part of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 this season and played three matches there.

Fraser-McGurk made his ODI debut for Australia earlier this year against West Indies in February, playing two games at home. In two innings, he scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 221.73.

Also read | Lungi Ngidi ruled out of IPL 2024

Although he hasn’t made his T20I debut yet, but Fraser-McGurk has a reputation of a big hitter, having a strike rate of 133.54 in 37 T20s he has played.

Fraser-McGurk holds the world record for the fastest century in a one-day match - 29 balls. Playing for South Australia, he hit 13 sixes and 10 fours during his century in October 2023.

In the Big Bash League (BBL) this season, he scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 158.64 playing for Melbourne Renegades.