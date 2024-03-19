MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: The team’s fortunes hinge on the performances of recent recruit Shahrukh Khan, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 13:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Anish Pathiyil
A new dawn: Shubman Gill, the Orange Cap holder (890 runs in 17 matches) from the previous season, will take charge of GT this season.
A new dawn: Shubman Gill, the Orange Cap holder (890 runs in 17 matches) from the previous season, will take charge of GT this season. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu
infoIcon

A new dawn: Shubman Gill, the Orange Cap holder (890 runs in 17 matches) from the previous season, will take charge of GT this season. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

In the aftermath of the 2023 IPL, Gujarat Titans faced a seismic shift in team dynamics as captain Hardik Pandya departed for Mumbai Indians. Pandya’s philosophy of fostering a conducive team environment over superstar acquisitions bore fruit with two consecutive final appearances. Now, the reins are handed to Shubman Gill, the Orange Cap holder (890 runs in 17 matches) from the previous season.

READ | Lucknow Super Giants Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Highlights
  • Matches: 33
  • Won: 23
  • Titles: 1 (2022)

However, challenges loom with the absence of last year’s Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami due to injury. Umesh Yadav steps into the PowerPlay wicket-taking role, while the void left by Pandya might provide an opportunity for R. Sai Kishore to shine alongside Rashid Khan.

The senior: With Hardik Pandya gone, Rashid Khan will be expected to step up and contribute with the bat too.
The senior: With Hardik Pandya gone, Rashid Khan will be expected to step up and contribute with the bat too. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

The senior: With Hardik Pandya gone, Rashid Khan will be expected to step up and contribute with the bat too. | Photo Credit: AFP

The team’s fortunes hinge on the performances of recent recruit Shahrukh Khan, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson. The wicketkeeper-batter slot remains a point of contention, with the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha likely to retain his position.

CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

Prediction
Having dominated the group stages in the past two seasons, Titans now face uncertainty in their quest for playoff qualification and need to navigate the challenges posed by the absence of proven match-winners. The 2024 IPL campaign promises a test of resilience and adaptability for Gujarat Titans.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

Related stories

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

Shubman Gill /

Hardik Pandya /

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Mohammed Shami /

Rashid Khan /

Umesh Yadav /

Rahul Tewatia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Messi fans to get 50 percent refund for Hong Kong fiasco
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Santadeep Dey
  4. PCB set to announce revamped selection committee
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Anthony Edwards’ 32 points propels Wolves past Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Santadeep Dey
  3. IPL 2024: KKR will be much better when I leave, says mentor Gautam Gambhir
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets NCA fitness clearance, may not keep in first few LSG games
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
  2. Messi fans to get 50 percent refund for Hong Kong fiasco
    AFP
  3. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Santadeep Dey
  4. PCB set to announce revamped selection committee
    PTI
  5. NBA roundup: Anthony Edwards’ 32 points propels Wolves past Jazz
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment