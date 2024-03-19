IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

In the aftermath of the 2023 IPL, Gujarat Titans faced a seismic shift in team dynamics as captain Hardik Pandya departed for Mumbai Indians. Pandya’s philosophy of fostering a conducive team environment over superstar acquisitions bore fruit with two consecutive final appearances. Now, the reins are handed to Shubman Gill, the Orange Cap holder (890 runs in 17 matches) from the previous season.

Highlights Matches: 33

Won: 23

Titles: 1 (2022)

However, challenges loom with the absence of last year’s Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami due to injury. Umesh Yadav steps into the PowerPlay wicket-taking role, while the void left by Pandya might provide an opportunity for R. Sai Kishore to shine alongside Rashid Khan.

The senior: With Hardik Pandya gone, Rashid Khan will be expected to step up and contribute with the bat too. | Photo Credit: AFP

The team’s fortunes hinge on the performances of recent recruit Shahrukh Khan, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, and Australian pacer Spencer Johnson. The wicketkeeper-batter slot remains a point of contention, with the seasoned Wriddhiman Saha likely to retain his position.

Prediction Having dominated the group stages in the past two seasons, Titans now face uncertainty in their quest for playoff qualification and need to navigate the challenges posed by the absence of proven match-winners. The 2024 IPL campaign promises a test of resilience and adaptability for Gujarat Titans.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.