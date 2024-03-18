MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets NCA fitness clearance, may not keep in first few LSG games

Rahul had suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and missed the subsequent four matches.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 19:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
KL Rahul in action during IPL 2023.
KL Rahul in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL
infoIcon

KL Rahul in action during IPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is all set to play for his franchise from its opening IPL game after getting all clear from the National Cricket Academy, but he has been advised against wicket-keeping in the first few games.

Rahul had once again suffered a strain in his quadriceps during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and even though he was expected to join the team by the third game, he felt a tightness in his muscles and skipped all the remaining games.

Rahul posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

READ | Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis

“The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter,” a BCCI source tracking the developments of LSG told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that even the franchise isn’t losing its sleep over Rahul’s keeping as it has two quality short-format glovesmen in Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, who is also vice-captain for this season.

However for Rahul, keeping will be an important aspect of his game if he has to stake claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

“Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at number five or six, if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances,” a BCCI source privy to developments said.

Related stories

Related Topics

K. L. Rahul /

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL 2024 /

Quinton de Kock /

Nicholas Pooran /

Rinku Singh /

Rishabh Pant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets NCA fitness clearance, may not keep in first few LSG games
    PTI
  2. Inter defender Acerbi sent home from Italy camp after allegedly racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus, could face ban
    AP
  3. BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI
    AP
  4. Christie wins first All England badminton title, Marin ends nine-year wait
    AFP
  5. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets aim at his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets NCA fitness clearance, may not keep in first few LSG games
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp
    PTI
  3. IPL 2024: ‘I have no issues with my body, intend to play all matches,’ says Hardik Pandya
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  5. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya says ‘it won’t feel awkward’ to have Rohit Sharma around amid Mumbai Indians captaincy saga
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: KL Rahul gets NCA fitness clearance, may not keep in first few LSG games
    PTI
  2. Inter defender Acerbi sent home from Italy camp after allegedly racially abusing Napoli’s Juan Jesus, could face ban
    AP
  3. BAN vs SL: Concussion sub Tanzid guides Bangladesh to series-clinching win over Sri Lanka in third ODI
    AP
  4. Christie wins first All England badminton title, Marin ends nine-year wait
    AFP
  5. With dreams of gymnastics quashed by an accident, quadriplegic Sandeep Kumar Pal sets aim at his archery goal
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment