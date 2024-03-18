MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp

Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL beginning March 22.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 16:55 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the Indian Premier League beginning March 22.

Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, arrived in India on Sunday.

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of the Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.

RCB, who has never won the IPL, begins its campaign against reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday.

READ | Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Kohli’s performance in the lucrative T20 league will be closely tracked as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup beginning June 1.

Kohli also missed the five-match home Test series against England due to his family commitments.

The batting great had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Indian Premier League /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: ‘I have no issues with my body, intend to play all matches,’ says Hardik Pandya
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana reveals her role in RCB roping in Luke Williams as head coach
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: ‘I have no issues with my body, intend to play all matches,’ says Hardik Pandya
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
  4. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya says ‘it won’t feel awkward’ to have Rohit Sharma around amid Mumbai Indians captaincy saga
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Anish Pathiyil
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp
    PTI
  2. IPL 2024: ‘I have no issues with my body, intend to play all matches,’ says Hardik Pandya
    Shayan Acharya
  3. WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana reveals her role in RCB roping in Luke Williams as head coach
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey says Dhoni ‘keeps getting better’, hints at Sameer Rizvi filling Rayudu’s role
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment