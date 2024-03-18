MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: KKR will be much better when I leave, says mentor Gautam Gambhir

The two-time IPL winner with KKR, who returns to the franchise for the 2024 edition as a mentor, spoke at Knights Unplugged, the side’s jersey launch event.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 22:15 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit (C), bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) and mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session.
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit (C), bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) and mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit (C), bowling coach Bharat Arun (L) and mentor Gautam Gambhir during a training session. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir, who won two IPL titles with the franchise as captain in 2012 and 2014, on Monday said the team turned him into a successful leader.

“I did not make KKR successful, KKR made me a successful leader. KKR meant passion, honesty, sacrifice and it meant selflessness,” said Gambhir at an event, Knights Unplugged, here on Monday.

READ | Kolkata Knight Riders team preview and SWOT analysis

Gambhir heaped praise on his former teammates Sunil Narine and Andre Russell who are still playing for the side.

“Dre Russ taught me a lot of things about passion. When I talk about sacrifice, this young shy boy, he has gone through so much - reported, banned, coming back and doing the same stuff years after years. I had seen his insecurities, have lived through that.

“He (Narine) went on to become one of the greatest bowlers in IPL history. The greatest teammate, most selfless human being, someone I can take bullet for. Ryan ten doeschate taught me selflessness. When the foundation was based on such strong individuals, KKR can never go wrong.”

Coming to the upcoming season, Gambhir said, “He (Shah Rukh Khan) told me the same thing that he had told me when I joined in 2011, ‘This is your franchise, make it or break it.’ I can assure that whenever I leave this place we will be in a much better place.”

Captain Shreyas Iyer said, “I feel honoured and privileged to be working around them (Gambhir and coach Chandrakant Pandit). Feel lucky to be having such players playing under me. “

Pandit said the side led by Nitish Rana did well despite constraints last season and sounded confident about the team composition this season. “The balance that we have in our team, not only individuals but the support staff (is important).”

KKR launched its app, Knight Club Plus, and its team jersey ahead of the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League.

The franchise presented 19 of its players, including Shreyas, vice-captain Nitish, costliest buy Mitchell Starc, Manish Pandey, Russell and Rinku Singh.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
