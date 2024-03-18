IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians names Luke Wood as replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff

Mumbai Indians names English pacer Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Australian fast-bowler Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Mumbai Indians name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff.



Wood. a left-arm pacer has played 5 T20Is and has 8 wickets against his name. In T20s, the 28-year-old pacer has 147 wickets from 140 matches with an economy-rate of 8.45.

The Englishman will join the five-time IPL champions for INR 50 Lakh.