IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians names Luke Wood as replacement for injured Jason Behrendorff

The English left-arm pacer has played 5 T20Is and has 8 wickets against his name.

Published : Mar 18, 2024 20:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Luke Wood celebrates the wicket in PSL.
Luke Wood celebrates the wicket in PSL. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Luke Wood celebrates the wicket in PSL. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai Indians names English pacer Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Australian fast-bowler Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Wood. a left-arm pacer has played 5 T20Is and has 8 wickets against his name. In T20s, the 28-year-old pacer has 147 wickets from 140 matches with an economy-rate of 8.45.

The Englishman will join the five-time IPL champions for INR 50 Lakh.

