IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians team preview, season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: Having previously captained Gujarat Titans, Pandya has significant leadership experience, which will be buoyed by MI’s cricketing acumen, on and off the field.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 12:37 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
In focus: Hardik Pandya’s return has been the centre of attention in Mumbai Indians’ buildup to the new season.
In focus: Hardik Pandya's return has been the centre of attention in Mumbai Indians' buildup to the new season. | Photo Credit: PTI
In focus: Hardik Pandya’s return has been the centre of attention in Mumbai Indians’ buildup to the new season. | Photo Credit: PTI

Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians was marked by significant developments. The franchise’s strategic decision to appoint him as captain, emphasising a long-term vision, garnered mixed reactions. Notably, opinions diverged among supporters, with some advocating for Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah as potential captaincy choices.

ALSO READ | Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians, renowned for its robust Indian core, now entrust Pandya with the responsibility of fostering a positive atmosphere in a star-studded dressing room while evolving into his leadership role.

Highlights
  • Matches: 247
  • Won: 138
  • Titles: 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Having previously captained Gujarat Titans, Pandya has significant leadership experience, which will be buoyed by MI’s cricketing acumen, on and off the field. This was evident in the team’s recent acquisitions during the auction, such as South Africa’s fast-bowling talent, Gerald Coetzee, and Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka. The combined total spent on these players amounted to ₹9.60 crore, defying expectations that franchises would splurge, particularly on Coetzee.

The warhorses: Strong performances are expected from Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.
The warhorses: Strong performances are expected from Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
The warhorses: Strong performances are expected from Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Despite initial concerns about spin resources, Mumbai addressed the issue effectively within budget constraints. The team secured the versatile Mohammad Nabi from Afghanistan, known for his batting prowess, to complement the seasoned leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Additionally, the acquisition of Shreyas Gopal at his base price of ₹20 lakh further strengthens Mumbai Indians’ squad.

CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

Prediction
Mumbai is one of the most well-balanced teams in IPL 2024, giving it a strong chance of winning a record sixth title. While Hardik is a proven player, it will still require some effort to effectively manage the team and block out the distractions caused by the ongoing captaincy saga.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Piyush Chawla.

Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood., Dilshan Madushanka.

