CSK Team Preview, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

Securing a fairytale ending is a rare occurrence in sports. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aims to craft precisely that narrative as it enters the 2024 IPL season, eager to beat arch-rival Mumbai Indians in the race for the most IPL titles.
CSK has made some smart moves in the auction, adding New Zealand duo Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra and welcoming back Shardul Thakur. It has only strengthened an already well-rounded team.
Highlights
- Matches: 225
- Won: 13
- Titles: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)
The team’s strength lies in its deep batting order, with Deepak Chahar, no mug with the bat, coming in as low as No. 10. However, injuries to opening batter Devon Conway and new recruit Mustafizur Rahman, as well as Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form on the domestic front, may pose a challenge. Nevertheless, CSK seems to have adequate backup resources in Mitchell and Ravindra.
Dhoni’s bowling strategy will revolve heavily around his three world-class spin-bowling all-rounders — Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja. They will look to thrive in Chepauk’s favourable conditions.
The Chennai-based side will continue to rely on its inexperienced pace unit, as it has chosen to trust its current players instead of recruiting a premium fast bowler.
Soon after winning his fifth IPL title as CSK captain, M.S. Dhoni chose to not opt for the fairytale ending to his career and vowed to return for “at least” one more season for the fans if his body allowed it. The Yellow Army will hope that Dhoni’s magic touch will help the team overcome any issues with form or inexperience.
Prediction
Predicted XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary.
Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.
