MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK Team Preview, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad

IPL 2024: The team’s strength lies in its deep batting order, with Deepak Chahar, no mug with the bat, coming in as low as No. 10.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 10:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Pranay Rajiv
Pranay Rajiv
The Master: MS Dhoni with the title-winning CSK team last season.
The Master: MS Dhoni with the title-winning CSK team last season. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

The Master: MS Dhoni with the title-winning CSK team last season. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu

Securing a fairytale ending is a rare occurrence in sports. But Chennai Super Kings (CSK) aims to craft precisely that narrative as it enters the 2024 IPL season, eager to beat arch-rival Mumbai Indians in the race for the most IPL titles.

ALSO READ | Five Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy stars to watch out for in Indian Premier League

CSK has made some smart moves in the auction, adding New Zealand duo Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra and welcoming back Shardul Thakur. It has only strengthened an already well-rounded team.

Highlights
  • Matches: 225
  • Won: 13
  • Titles: 5 (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023)

The team’s strength lies in its deep batting order, with Deepak Chahar, no mug with the bat, coming in as low as No. 10. However, injuries to opening batter Devon Conway and new recruit Mustafizur Rahman, as well as Ajinkya Rahane’s poor form on the domestic front, may pose a challenge. Nevertheless, CSK seems to have adequate backup resources in Mitchell and Ravindra.

Dhoni’s bowling strategy will revolve heavily around his three world-class spin-bowling all-rounders — Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja. They will look to thrive in Chepauk’s favourable conditions.

Euphoria: Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the winning runs last season.
Euphoria: Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the winning runs last season. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu
lightbox-info

Euphoria: Ravindra Jadeja after hitting the winning runs last season. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak/The Hindu

The Chennai-based side will continue to rely on its inexperienced pace unit, as it has chosen to trust its current players instead of recruiting a premium fast bowler.

CHECK | INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SCHEDULE FOR FIRST 21 GAMES

Soon after winning his fifth IPL title as CSK captain, M.S. Dhoni chose to not opt for the fairytale ending to his career and vowed to return for “at least” one more season for the fans if his body allowed it. The Yellow Army will hope that Dhoni’s magic touch will help the team overcome any issues with form or inexperience.

Prediction
Anything less than a playoff spot should be considered a failure for CSK. A final and a sixth title is definitely within the reach of Dhoni’s men.

Predicted XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary.

Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

More stories from this issue

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

M.S. Dhoni /

Devon Conway /

Mitchell Santner /

Daryl Mitchell /

Mustafizur Rahman /

Deepak Chahar /

Ravindra Jadeja /

Moeen Ali /

Ajinkya Rahane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. CSK Team Preview, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Harmanpreet joins Mandhana, Deepti, Jemimah and Shreyanka; 17 Indians in The Hundred Women’s Competition draft
    Team Sportstar
  4. Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
    AFP
  5. MI team preview, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. CSK Team Preview, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals announces Rishabh Pant as captain 
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: From Starc to Cummins, most expensive player in each team
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: RCB changes name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. CSK Team Preview, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Harmanpreet joins Mandhana, Deepti, Jemimah and Shreyanka; 17 Indians in The Hundred Women’s Competition draft
    Team Sportstar
  4. Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil
    AFP
  5. MI team preview, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment