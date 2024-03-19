MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s initial games

The India international, who underwent a sports hernia surgery, will have to appear for another set of fitness tests at the NCA in a couple of days, after which there will be more clarity on his availability.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 17:01 IST , Mumbai - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Suryakumar Yadav is likely to miss out on Mumbai Indians’ initial fixtures of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he is yet to get a fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Sportstar understands that the India international, who underwent surgery in Germany in January due to sports hernia, will have to appear for another set of fitness tests in a couple of days, after which there could be more clarity over his availability in the tournament.

Suryakumar has been out of action since December last year, and on Monday, Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher said, “We are awaiting updates on Suryakumar from the BCCI. We have always been under a cloud of fitness issues but we have a world-class medical team. We may lose one or two in terms of fitness but we have to move on as is sport.”

On Tuesday, Suryakumar took to social media to post a ‘broken heart’ emoji, leading to speculations about his participation in the tournament, which begins on Friday. However, there hasn’t been any official word from the BCCI on the issue.

Mumbai Indians will begin its campaign on March 24 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

