IPL 2024: RCB changes name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has changed its name to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The announcement came at the RCB Unbox event at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

The team management will hope that the new name forges a deeper connect with the people of the city.

RCB’s women team captain Smriti Mandhana, men’s team skipper Faf du Plessis, and star batter Virat Kohli unveiled the new name.

The announcement came in front of a packed house at RCB’s home venue. RCB opens its IPL 2024 campaign at Chennai on March 22, against Chennai Super Kings.